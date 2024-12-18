Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NCAA President Charlie Baker gets grilled over transgender inclusion

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

'TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS' – NCAA president Charlie Baker was grilled by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week over the organization's policies related to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Continue reading …

DRONE WOES – Former Eagles star Jason Kelce voiced his worries about the seemingly growing number of drones being spotted in the northeastern U.S. skies. Continue reading …

NEW GIG – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick withdrew his name from consideration for the head coaching role at Sacramento State and informed Norfolk State of his intentions to accept an offer to coach the Spartans football program. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Lions winning streak came to an abrupt halt. Are the Bills poised to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

LOOK OUT – Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy took on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a two-on-two exhibition match in Las Vegas, but an errant tee shot during the LIV-PGA showdown made headlines. Continue reading …

TAKE A SEAT – Less than fifteen weeks into the Kirk Cousins experiment in Atlanta, the veteran NFL quarterback was benched due to his performance. The Falcons are now handing the keys over to rookie Michael Penix. Continue reading …

TO THE RAFTERS – Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey will be formally retired in less than two months, the women's basketball program has confirmed. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – After a few exciting games, FOX Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady reveals the latest edition of his "Stars of The Week." Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Jerry Jones' latest routine appearance on a Dallas radio station took a rather unusual turn when the longtime Cowboys owner revealed he'd previously enjoyed consuming raccoons and squirrels. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson believes the Chicago Bears coaching staff has presented the biggest issue for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams this season. Watch here …

