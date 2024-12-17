Former NFL star Michael Vick accepts college football head coaching job: report

Michael Vick is reportedly going to be a college football head coach.

The former star NFL quarterback will take over as head coach of Norfolk State's football program, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Vick told the outlet Monday he was having conversations about potentially taking over the program.

"I know how to lead, and I know what it takes," he told the newspaper.

Vick had also been linked to another college head coach opening at Sacramento State, according to ESPN.

"He has expressed interest in the position, and, yes, I did meet with him about his interest in Sac State football and our athletic rise. As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs, our football head coach job is an attractive role," Sacramento State President Luke Wood said in a statement to ESPN.

Vick played his college career at Virginia Tech from 1998-2000, earning first-team All-American honors in 1999. Vick was then drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he became one of the top young stars in the sport.

Vick was the cover athlete of EA Sports' Madden NFL 2004. That year's version of the video game made Vick one of the fastest players in the game and one of the fastest quarterbacks in the history of the series.

But Vick's career and reputation took a dark turn in 2007.

Vick infamously spent nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to financing a dog-fighting operation, forcing him to miss the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Vick had to rehab his image, and the NFL allowed him to play with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent five seasons after being released from prison in 2009. He also joined the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2015.

Vick ventured into coaching in the summer of 2017, when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and his former Eagles head coach, Andy Reid, as a coaching intern. He joined the NFL on FOX as an analyst after training camp concluded that year.

In April 2018, Vick was hired as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. However, shortly before the season began, head coach Kevin Coyle announced Vick wouldn't serve as offensive coordinator but would remain with the team as a consultant.

Vick has never coached at the college level, but he now gets a chance to help turn a program around after a 4-8 season in 2024.