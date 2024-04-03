Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark in Final Four, Madness ratings bonanza, Astros no-hitter

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MOVING ON – The Iowa Hawkeyes got their revenge against the LSU Tigers, as Caitlin Clark’s 41 points led the way to a 94-87 Elite Eight victory to reach the Final Four. Continue reading…

STRIKING A CHORD – Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry takes issue with the LSU women's basketball team skipping the national anthem. Continue reading…

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Monday's Iowa-LSU game was an instant classic. The national championship game rematch was filled with several memorable moments. Continue reading…

BEST OF THE BEST – No. 1 South Carolina will take on No. 3 N.C. State, and No. 1 Iowa will take on No. 3 UConn in the Final Four. Continue reading…

TUNED IN – The Iowa-LSU Elite Eight matchup was the most-watched women's college basketball game on record. The game drew 12.3 million viewers. Continue reading…

'GLAD YOU’RE LEAVING' – LSU coach Kim Mulkey shared some details about what she told Iowa's Caitlin Clark during an exchange following the Elite Eight. Continue reading…

NO-NO – Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco got Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero to ground out to second base to throw his first career no-hitter. Continue reading…

BLOCKBUSTER TRADE – The Buffalo Bills struck a deal with the Houston Texans to send Stefon Diggs to the AFC South team in a stunning move. Continue reading…

UNCERTAINTY – Voters rejected a sales tax measure that would have backed major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and helped fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away. The majority of mock drafts predict quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first player to hear his name called. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION