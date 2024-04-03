Texans to acquire Stefon Diggs from Bills in stunning trade: report

The Buffalo Bills reportedly found a new home for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs will head to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade that ends a spectacular tenure the wide receiver had in Buffalo, ESPN reported Wednesday. It’s the second time Diggs has been traded in his career. The Bills initially acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo will also receive a 2025 second-round pick via the Vikings and the Texans will get a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to the report.

Diggs emerged as a top receiver in the NFL once he was paired up with quarterback Josh Allen. He became a four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro during his time in Buffalo. He had two seasons of double-digit touchdown catches and recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, extending his streak to six consecutive years with the total.

In 2023, Diggs had 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to another Pro Bowl. But Buffalo was once again denied a chance for a Super Bowl appearance thanks to a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It appeared Diggs signaled his time with Buffalo was coming to an end last month. He posted on X he was "ready for whatever."

DEREK CARR HAS 'GONE DOWNHILL' SINCE JON GRUDEN LEFT RAIDERS, FORMER NFL GM SAYS

The message follows comments Diggs made during the Pro Bowl last month when he said he was unsure whether he would remain with the Bills next season.

"I don’t know. I feel like as far as with the money and all that type of stuff, I can’t control none of that," he said during an interview with the NFL Network.

"It’s a long offseason in front of me. As far as the future, I don't have any surprises for you right now."

The relationship between Diggs and the Bills has been a focus since late last season, which carried into the start of offseason training. Diggs was noticeably absent from the start of the Bills’ mandatory minicamp, which head coach Sean McDermott later clarified that Diggs was excused from.

In a press conference with the media at the time, Diggs declined to talk specifics but said the issues had seemingly been resolved.

"Everything that needed to be said was said, and we talked it out as men. Everybody involved," Diggs said. "It’s all water under the bridge, and now we’re back to work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he’ll get to be a top target for another rising star quarterback in C.J. Stroud. The Texans made the playoffs last season in Stroud’s first year.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.