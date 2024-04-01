11 top moments from Iowa's regional final victory over LSU

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Caitlin Clark proved to be the difference-maker in Iowa’s victory over LSU in the Albany Region 2 Final of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night.
She needed to make nine 3-pointers to get there but she was able to push Iowa over a tough LSU squad led by Angel Reese’s 17 points and 20 rebounds.
Clark finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
Iowa heads back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Read below for the top moments from the Hawkeyes’ win.
--
Angel Reese places her crown on the LSU bench with Caitlin Clark warming up.
A crown that Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers placed on the bench is pictured before a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Iowa jumps out to a 17-9 lead with 6:03 left in the first quarter.
Sydney Affolter of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves the ball against the LSU Tigers at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
LSU goes on a 10-0 run to close the first quarter behind Reese’s 10 points.
Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Reese leaves the game briefly after tweaking her ankle but comes back.
Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on April 1, 2024. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Clark drives the lane, goes behind the back for the lay-up to tie the game at 41. Game tied at 45 at halftime.
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots over Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on April 1, 2024. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Clark starts the third quarter with three 3-pointers.
Caitlin Clark at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Iowa goes on a 16-3 run to take a 13-point lead in the third quarter.
The Iowa Hawkeyes huddle during the second half against the LSU Tigers on April 1, 2024. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Iowa takes an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Clark nails her 8th 3-pointer of the game with about 8 minutes left.
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates during the second half against the LSU Tigers on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Reese fouls out with 1:45 left to go in the game in her potential final collegiate game. She finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers looks down during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes on April 1, 2024. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Iowa celebrates a regional final victory and its latest Final Four appearance with a 97-84 win.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.