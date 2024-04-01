11 top moments from Iowa's regional final victory over LSU

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Caitlin Clark proved to be the difference-maker in Iowa’s victory over LSU in the Albany Region 2 Final of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night.

She needed to make nine 3-pointers to get there but she was able to push Iowa over a tough LSU squad led by Angel Reese’s 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Clark finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Iowa heads back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Read below for the top moments from the Hawkeyes’ win.

--

Angel Reese places her crown on the LSU bench with Caitlin Clark warming up.

Iowa jumps out to a 17-9 lead with 6:03 left in the first quarter.

LSU goes on a 10-0 run to close the first quarter behind Reese’s 10 points.

Reese leaves the game briefly after tweaking her ankle but comes back.

Clark drives the lane, goes behind the back for the lay-up to tie the game at 41. Game tied at 45 at halftime.

Clark starts the third quarter with three 3-pointers.

Iowa goes on a 16-3 run to take a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

Iowa takes an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Clark nails her 8th 3-pointer of the game with about 8 minutes left.

Reese fouls out with 1:45 left to go in the game in her potential final collegiate game. She finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Iowa celebrates a regional final victory and its latest Final Four appearance with a 97-84 win.