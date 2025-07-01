Former UFC fighter Ben Askren receives double lung transplant due to pneumonia battle, wife says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, revealed that her husband received a double lung transplant.

Askren has been in the hospital being treated with a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks. Amy Aksren wrote that her husband was on life support for some time before receiving the transplant.

She wrote on Facebook Monday that, after weeks of waiting for a donor, her husband finally found one.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are forever thankful to the donor and his family," Amy wrote. "This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly.

"Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own."

JAKE PAUL FACES UNUSUAL CALL OUT FROM FORMER BOXING CHAMPION

Amy said on June 24 that Ben was placed on the transplant list.

A donation page was set up to help fund Askren’s treatment earlier this month, and it was updated by Amy nine days after it went live to say Ben was on a ventilator.

She added that doctors were able to "wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands."

"I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now," Amy continued. "I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It. I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off."

Askren retired from mixed martial arts in 2019 after owning a 19-2 record. He only fought three times in UFC, winning just one of his bouts.

In 2021, he also fought Jake Paul in a boxing match, where he was knocked out in the first round.

Paul recently said that he plans on donating to Askren to help with medical bills after his recent fight against Julio César Chávez Jr.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Askren was also a wrestler, winning two NCAA titles, while also representing the United States in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.