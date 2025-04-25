Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Former Steelers star Ryan Clark has strong reaction to Pittsburgh passing on Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Shedeur Sanders' fall from the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft remains a hot topic. 

As the second round came and went Friday, the former Colorado quarterback still did not hear his name called. 

While Sanders was widely considered one of the top quarterback prospects entering this year's draft, criticism about his predraft interviews began surfacing leading into Thursday.

Sanders' tendency to hold the ball for extended periods was also scrutinized.

Ryan Clark looks on

Broadcaster Ryan Clark before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 4, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

That and other factors seemingly contributed to chatter that Sanders' stock was dropping ahead of the draft. Although the New York Giants signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the team was still linked to Sanders. 

But New York opted to trade up for Jaxson Dart.

Shedeur Sanders on the field

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome in San Antonio Dec. 28, 2024. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

ESPN star and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark had a strong reaction to his former team deciding against Sanders when they were on the clock in the first round. 

"What the hell!" Clark said.

The Steelers used the 21st pick on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Derrick Harmon

Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"Mason Rudolph? Mason Rudolph!?" Clark continued.

"He went to Tennessee and got worse. You know what we're gonna do? Oh, let's wait for Aaron. Wait for Aaron to make a decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we're a four. We the Pittsburgh Steelers! We're supposed to be acting like a 10. We acting like a four."

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.