Former Steelers star Ryan Clark has strong reaction to Pittsburgh passing on Shedeur Sanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders' fall from the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft remains a hot topic.

As the second round came and went Friday, the former Colorado quarterback still did not hear his name called.

While Sanders was widely considered one of the top quarterback prospects entering this year's draft, criticism about his predraft interviews began surfacing leading into Thursday.

Sanders' tendency to hold the ball for extended periods was also scrutinized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That and other factors seemingly contributed to chatter that Sanders' stock was dropping ahead of the draft. Although the New York Giants signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, the team was still linked to Sanders.

But New York opted to trade up for Jaxson Dart.

ESPN star and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark had a strong reaction to his former team deciding against Sanders when they were on the clock in the first round.

"What the hell!" Clark said.

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

The Steelers used the 21st pick on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

"Mason Rudolph? Mason Rudolph!?" Clark continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He went to Tennessee and got worse. You know what we're gonna do? Oh, let's wait for Aaron. Wait for Aaron to make a decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we're a four. We the Pittsburgh Steelers! We're supposed to be acting like a 10. We acting like a four."

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.