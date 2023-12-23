Former Red Sox closer rips Alex Verdugo for jabs at Alex Cora: 'I'm drilling this b----'

Ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo admitted earlier this week he was "hot" when they traded him to the New York Yankees.

Verdugo was sent to the Bronx earlier this month, but he had a hard time coming to terms with being traded to Boston's despised rival.

However, Verdugo started to move on relatively quickly when he started reminiscing about his final season with the Sox, which wasn't a particularly good one.

Verdugo and Red Sox manager Alex Cora aired out their grievances with one another this week. Verdugo was benched for lack of hustle and showing up late for a game, and Verdugo took a jab at his former manager while praising his new skipper, Aaron Boone.

"I’m very, very excited to work with Aaron. I’ve seen the way he has his players’ backs," Verdugo told New York reporters earlier this week. "That’s one thing I want to see out of my head coach. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys. I think, just instead of airing people out, have their backs."

That clip made the rounds on social media, and ex-Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon caught wind of it.

Papelbon made his displeasure known.

"Verdugo I mean Vertigo is a b-----.," Papelbon posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Cora has his players and teammates backs more than anyone in the game. You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive.

"If I played for Cora I’m drilling this b----, just saying."

Verdugo said several Yankees stars reached out to him shortly after the trade, and he's now bought in, having shaved "right away just so I can feel like I'm in it."

"Fresh start, it feels good," Verdugo added.

Verdugo had a .264/.324/.421 line in 142 games with the Sox last season. For his career, he is a .281/.337/.428 hitter with 152 doubles, 57 homers and 255 RBIs in 651 games.

