Former pro boxer Viviane Obenauf arrested in connection with husband's beating death: report

Brazilian-born boxer Viviane Obenauf has been arrested in Switzerland in connection with the death of her husband, who she married earlier this year, multiple reports say.

Obenauf, 34, was arrested by Swiss police last week after being named the prime suspect in the brutal death of her 61-year-old husband, who was found beaten to death in their apartment in October, the New York Daily News reported.

The victim, only identified as Thomas, was found with “massive injuries due to [a] blunt instrument,” BoxingScene.com reported, citing a police report. He died after a “sustained violent assault.”

The couple married in January and owned an apartment and gym together in the town of Interlaken, local media reported. The victim was also said to have owned a restaurant there.

The former super featherweight fighter retired in November 2019 with a 14-6 record.

Obenauf has a documented violent past. According to Swedish news outlet Blick, she was arrested in 2016 for punching a man who allegedly groped her in a London nightclub. An ex-boyfriend also accused her of assaulting him during a dispute in which he also admitted to hitting her.