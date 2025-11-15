Former Patriots star Asante Samuel calls Bill Belichick a 'hypocrite' over relationship with Jordon Hudson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots defensive star Asante Samuel believes his former coach is being a bit of a "hypocrite" in the latest chapter of his career.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback spoke about Bill Belichick's transition to college football amid his first season with the UNC Tar Heels.

Aside from his early struggles on the field, Belichick has faced particular scrutiny off the field – including over his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson and her reported involvement with the coach’s football dealings.

"He’s gonna go through growing pains. Man, he’s been in the NFL for so long – adjusting to coaching kids and younger athletes with the new NIL era and things like that, it might take a while for him to adjust to the system."

Samuel noted that the infamous "Belichick way," which resulted in great success for the coach during his lengthy NFL career, has – and should – change.

"Obviously, he has to grow out of his ways."

But the conversation sparked a moment of reflection for Samuel, who noted that Belichick has not held himself to the same standards he used to hold his players to.

"Coach is being a hypocrite, man," he said. "He's been a hypocrite the way he's carrying on. He told us to stay off the media and don't have family distractions and things like that. Coach’s got all this stuff going on. Coach, where did this come from? Why wasn't we able to enjoy ourselves like this now that you want to enjoy yourself!"

When asked specifically about Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, Samuel gave his former coach some grace.

"Find happiness. If it's gonna be a little embarrassing, and you don't mind, the other person doesn't mind, and y'all are happy together and it's authentic, I mean, go with it."

Belichick ended his NFL coaching career in 2023 as the architect behind one of the greatest dynasties in league history, which saw the Patriots win six Super Bowls under his tenure.

Between the Tar Heels’ 4-5 record and Belichick’s relationship with Hudson taking over much of the headlines, Belichick’s debut season has been riddled with distraction. Last month, Hulu reportedly pulled the plug on a docuseries following the coach’s first season.

A hot mic moment between Belichick and Hudson was also leaked, in which the couple could be heard making disparaging remarks about the production and graphics team during the filming of Belichick's show, "Coach," which aired on the Underdog Network last year.

The media circus surrounding the longtime coach reached a point where rumors began circulating that both parties were discussing a "potential exit strategy," but Belichick and UNC later released statements denying it.

And just this week, Belichick shot down speculation that he was interested in the New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy.