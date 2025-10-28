Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Former NHL player Ryan Kesler faces sexual conduct charges in Michigan: reports

The charges are related to an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old

Paulina Dedaj
Former NHL player Ryan Kesler was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and pleaded not guilty after being arraigned in a Michigan court Monday, according to multiple reports.

Kesler, who last played in the NHL in 2019 for the Anaheim Ducks, is facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree stemming from an alleged incident that took place Jan. 1, The Athletic first reported, citing court documents.

Ryan Kesler during an NHL game

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) looks for the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 22, 2018. (Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports)

The 41-year-old former hockey pro was arraigned in a Bloomfield Hills courtroom on Monday where he pleaded not guilty.

Kesler denied any wrongdoing through a statement from his attorney to Fox News Digital. 

"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges. The allegations are false, and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court.  As the case begins, we ask that you respect his privacy and that you allow the legal process to work. Just like all citizens accused of a crime, he is presumed to be innocent. We are confident that when all of the facts and circumstances are presented that he will be fully exonerated."

Ryan Kesler during an NHL game

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) skates during the first period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Jan. 6, 2018. (Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports)

NHL FAN FALLS FROM UPPER CONCOURSE DURING PENGUINS GAME

The details of the case were not immediately known, but in an update on Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the criminal complaint accused Kesler of engaging in sexual contact with a 16-year-old "through force or coercion and/or (had) reason to know the victim was physically helpless."

Kesler played the majority of his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks after being drafted 23rd overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. He helped the Canucks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2011 before being traded to the Ducks in 2014. He eventually retired after being sidelined with injuries.

Ryan Kesler sits on the Vancouver bench

Vancouver Canucks center Ryan Kesler (17) watches his team take on the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on March 6, 2014. The Stars defeated the Canucks 6-1. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

He won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics representing Team USA.

