Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Former NFL star Jason Kelce reveals why he dyed his beard after social media stir

Kelce says the dye was for a 'bit'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs' dynasty? | The Herd Video

Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs' dynasty? | The Herd

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift yesterday, and Kelce is entering the final year of his contract. Jason McIntyre asks if this is the last hurrah for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Kelce revealed why he decided to dye his beard during the latest episode of his podcast this week after fans previously called out the former Philadelphia Eagles star for his new look.

Kelce, 37, caused a stir on social media when fans noticed he dyed his facial hair during Taylor Swift's appearance on "New Heights." At the time, Kelce wrote on social media that the dye was for a "good reason," and he revealed that reason Wednesday.

"The dyed beard came from an idea for Garage Beer where I was going to do this bit where we go back in time," Kelce said during "New Heights."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce looks on

ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

For the bit, Kelce said he initially planned to shave his beard entirely before changing course.

"So, I wanted to be younger. Initially, I was going to shave my beard completely, and then I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm not doing that. I hate my face too much, so I'm going to keep the beard.’ But I'll dye it to make me look younger, which did work. Objectively, that's going to come off great," Kelce said.

Kelce said the dye worked, but it came out darker than expected.

JASON KELCE CONGRATULATES TRAVIS AND TAYLOR SWIFT ON ENGAGEMENT: 'F--- YEAH'

Jason Kelce looks on

Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.  (Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports)

"We didn't play chemistry very well, and I ended up coming out a little darker than I was expecting," he said.

Normally sporting a salt-and-pepper beard, Kelce said he misses his gray hair but admitted that the darker look has grown on him.

"I miss my grays. I can't wait for this to grow back out. It is kind of growing on me, though. I do feel like I look pretty good with the dark beard. I'm not going to lie," Kelce said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason Kelce broadcasting NFL game

Jason Kelce on the ESPN postseason countdown set during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium Feb. 2, 2025.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I didn't do it out of vanity. I did it for a bit. That's all I'm saying. I think there's a distinct difference."

Travis Kelce teased his brother, saying it was fine if he felt a little insecure about his gray hair, but Jason insisted he loved it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue