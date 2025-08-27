Former NFL star Jason Kelce reveals why he dyed his beard after social media stir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Kelce revealed why he decided to dye his beard during the latest episode of his podcast this week after fans previously called out the former Philadelphia Eagles star for his new look.

Kelce, 37, caused a stir on social media when fans noticed he dyed his facial hair during Taylor Swift's appearance on "New Heights." At the time, Kelce wrote on social media that the dye was for a "good reason," and he revealed that reason Wednesday.

"The dyed beard came from an idea for Garage Beer where I was going to do this bit where we go back in time," Kelce said during "New Heights."

For the bit, Kelce said he initially planned to shave his beard entirely before changing course.

"So, I wanted to be younger. Initially, I was going to shave my beard completely, and then I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm not doing that. I hate my face too much, so I'm going to keep the beard.’ But I'll dye it to make me look younger, which did work. Objectively, that's going to come off great," Kelce said.

Kelce said the dye worked, but it came out darker than expected.

"We didn't play chemistry very well, and I ended up coming out a little darker than I was expecting," he said.

Normally sporting a salt-and-pepper beard, Kelce said he misses his gray hair but admitted that the darker look has grown on him.

"I miss my grays. I can't wait for this to grow back out. It is kind of growing on me, though. I do feel like I look pretty good with the dark beard. I'm not going to lie," Kelce said.

"I didn't do it out of vanity. I did it for a bit. That's all I'm saying. I think there's a distinct difference."

Travis Kelce teased his brother, saying it was fine if he felt a little insecure about his gray hair, but Jason insisted he loved it.

