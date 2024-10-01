Former NCAA track star Shelby Daniele dead at 23

Shelby Daniele, a standout track athlete for Cal Poly, died last week, the program announced last week. She was 23.

Cal Poly Athletics said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Daniel’s death. She died only months after graduating from school with a master’s degree in agriculture with distinction.

"Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years, graduating from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction," the school said.

"She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain and is a school record holder, but more importantly, she was an incredible teammate and leader. She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many."

Brian Brandenburg, a father of a fellow athlete attending Cal Poly, wrote in a Facebook post that Daniele died of a brain aneurysm. He said she was an inspiration to his daughter Eva to choose to run track for the school.

"In honor of National Daughters Day, I get to scream from the rooftop," Brandenburg’s post read. "Tori and Eva have been a blessing in so many ways. They are both great young women. Loving, kind, thoughtful, smart and beautiful. But my joy is crushed tonight.

"The young lady that was the driving force in Eva's decision to run Track at Cal Poly, Shelby Daniele, passed away last night of a brain aneurism. Completely heartbreaking. This is Eva's 3rd day of classes and practice. Hug your children every time you can and tell them you love them every day. Please say a prayer for Shelby and her family."

Daniele was a sprinter for the Mustangs. She is the school-record holder in the women’s indoor 200-meter with a 24.69 mark and No. 2 all-time in women’s indoor 60-meter with a 7.62 mark.

According to her bio on the school’s website, she detailed her reason for attending Cal Poly.

"I believe it’s the best school for me to grow in academics and athletics, and it’s a place I feel I would be comfortable at because it’s so close to home," Daniele said.