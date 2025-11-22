Former NBA, Wake Forest star Rodney Rogers dead at 54

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA and Wake Forest star Rodney Rogers has died at age 54, the university announced Saturday.

Rogers passed away from natural causes related to a spinal cord injury he sustained in 2008, his wife, Faye, said in the announcement.

Rogers played in the NBA for 12 seasons and was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 1999-2000 season. Prior to his NBA career, Rogers became a Wake Forest legend in his college days.

"Rodney Rogers, an NBA legend who played 12 years in the league, passed away on November 21, 2025 from natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he sustained on November 28, 2008," Faye Rogers said in a statement.

"The last 18 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed. Through every moment, Rodney remained a light – positive, motivated and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him. Our family would also like to express our deep gratitude for the unwavering support from our Wake Forest and NBA families over the years. Your care, presence and kindness carried us more than you know. We kindly ask that you respect our family's privacy during this time of healing. Further information will be shared as it becomes available."

Rogers suffered the injury in a dirt bike accident when riding with friends the day after Thanksgiving, according to WRAL.com.

Rogers was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 1991 after leading the team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1984. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in both 1992 and 1993.

In 1993, after leading Wake Forest to the Sweet 16, Rogers was named ACC Player of the Year and a first team All-American. Rogers is the only Wake Forest player, and just the seventh ACC player, to have been named both ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year.

Rogers is a member of the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame.

After his illustrious college career, the Denver Nuggets selected Rogers with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

In 866 games in his 12-year NBA career, Rogers averaged 10.9 points per game, 2.0 assists per game, and 4.5 rebounds per game. He played for the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

"The NBA family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rodney Rogers," the NBA said in a statement posted to social media.

"He will be remembered not only for his achievements on the court but also for the extraordinary resilience, courage and generosity that he demonstrated throughout his life – qualities that inspired so many."

Rogers' unwavering perseverance and positive outlook despite being paralyzed led to Wake Forest awarding him as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, one of the highest honors the school offers.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Faye, and three children: his daughter Roddreka, son Rodney Rodgers II, and daughter Rydeiah.

