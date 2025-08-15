Diamondbacks reliever seals victory over Rockies after swallowing fly mid pitch: 'I gagged a little'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Playing baseball is hard enough to begin with. Yet, Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jalen Beeks encountered another degree of difficulty in the team’s 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Beeks, 32, swallowed a fly while he was in the middle of his delivery towards home plate.

"Yeah, l swallowed a fly when I lifted my leg," Beeks said via MLB.com. "Never had that happen, but, you know, we got through it. We got the win. That’s the important thing."

Beeks was unbothered by his encounter with the fly.

"I gagged a little bit. It just took me a second, but I was fine. No big deal. Good story for later, though."

Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo was initially concerned that Beeks was hurt after watching his reaction on the mound following the pitch.

"You just hold your breath," Lovullo said via MLB.com. "You’re wondering, like, ‘Is it an oblique? Is it the back?’"

"By the time I got out there, he said that on his turn, he was going, and the fly was present."

Unfortunately for Beeks, Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle hit a solo home run in the same at-bat as the fly incident. Doyle’s home run cut the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Beeks remained in the game to get the final three outs and close out the win.

The Diamondbacks (60-62) play the Rockies (32-89) in the second game of their four-game series on Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET, and Beeks can only hope that if he pitches again, he won’t have unexpected encounters with bugs.

