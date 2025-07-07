Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



Former Knicks star reveals what Tom Thibodeau thinks about surprising New York firing

Derrick Rose says ex-coach is in 'good spirits' after receiving $30M buyout from New York

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published






While Tom Thibodeau has not spoken since the New York Knicks relieved him of his head coaching duties, one of his former players revealed what he’s thinking after speaking with him. 

Derrick Rose, the former Knicks star who played for Thibodeau for years, called it "crazy" to see New York move on from the longtime head coach. 

"I talked to Thibs after that. He’s good," Rose said during a NASCAR press conference, where he was serving as grand marshal in Chicago. 

Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau speak

Head Coach Tom Thibodeau talks to Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 11, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.   (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks still must pay Thibodeau, as a buyout was a part of his deal he signed before the start of last season.

"You can’t be mad when you’re walking away with $30 million," Rose added. "So, can’t feel too sorry for him. But he’s in good spirits. Yeah, that’s my guy. We locked in till the end. But he’s good. Jalen [Brunson] is still in New York. He’s gonna be ballin’. Everybody wins, I feel like."

It’s unknown if Thibodeau is looking to coach anywhere this season, though the Knicks found his replacement. Mike Brown will be the team’s new head coach. 

Thibodeau’s tenure in New York lasted five seasons, during which he led his squad to the playoffs four times. 

The most recent run was to the Eastern Conference Finals, when the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers — the same team that defeated them in the second round the year prior.

Derrick Rose speaks to Tom Thibodeau

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks talk during a game against the Orlando Magic on October 24, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Rose joined Thibodeau when he began his time with the Knicks during the 2020-21 campaign. The former Chicago Bulls MVP played three seasons with Thibodeau in New York, as well as with the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Thibodeau’s Knicks consistently got better by the season, but his minutes usage of his stars, especially Jalen Brunson, was criticized by many. 

Tom Thibodeau looks on

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on prior to game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

It made sense in playoff situations, but his starters would run up high minutes totals during regular-season games as well.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.