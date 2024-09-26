Derrick Rose, one-time MVP, announces retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons

Derrick Rose, who won the MVP in the prime of his career, is retiring after 16 seasons in the NBA.

The 35-year-old was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and had an immediate impact on the franchise.

Rose won rookie of the year in 2008-09 and is still the youngest player in NBA history to win the MVP in the 2010-11 season at 22 years old, while also making the All-Star team in three of the first four years of his career.

Rose announced his retirement on social media, as well as taking out full-page advertisements in each of the cities where he played.

"You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain," Rose wrote as part of his letter to the game, serving as his retirement announcement.

"You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it's okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you'll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me," Rose wrote.

Rose was on track to be one of the NBA’s biggest superstars before tearing his ACL in Game 1 of the Bulls' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. Rose never had the same explosiveness around the rim, and nearly missed two full seasons while recovering from the surgery.

After spending seven seasons with the Bulls, Rose played for five other franchises in his career. He played with the New York Knicks in two different stints, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves, and spent his final season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rose averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists over his 723 career regular season games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

