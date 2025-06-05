Former Falcons star Tim Green refuses to let ALS silence him as father-son podcast creates lasting legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL first-round pick Tim Green has one of the most impressive resumes someone can have.

Green, 61, played eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, was a broadcaster for "NFL on Fox," has written nearly 40 books and became a New York Times best-selling author, and is also an attorney.

Green announced he was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, but his diagnosis has not stopped him from continuing to add to his lengthy resume.

Green and his son Troy began a podcast called "Nothing Left Unsaid." Green lost his ability to speak due to ALS, but speaks using eye-tracking and his AI-generated voice.

Tim and Troy spoke to Fox News Digital about the podcast, which Tim said is "one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done."

"Through each conversation we are not only raising awareness about ALS and the journey we’re on, but we’re also creating memories," Tim said.

"Strengthening our bond and showing others what love, resilience, and humor can look like in the face of adversity. Troy brings his own voice, perspective, and energy to the podcast. Doing this together reminds me that even in the hardest moments there is joy, connection, and purpose."

However, Green initially felt the world did not need another podcast and was reluctant to start it.

"The inspiration for starting the podcast came from Troy. I was reluctant at first. I thought the world didn’t need another podcast, but Troy kept badgering me to do it. Finally I agreed to do it on the condition that I could honor my Christian faith in every episode and use the platform to raise money and awareness for ALS," Green said.

"Doing the podcast with my son Troy gave it more meaning, it became a way for us to share honest conversations, laugh together, and talk about life, football, ALS and everything in between. We wanted to create a space that was real, hopeful, and maybe even a little inspiring for others. At the heart of it, the podcast is about staying engaged, staying curious, and reminding ourselves and others to leave nothing left unsaid."

Troy, one of Green’s five kids, said the podcast has given him an opportunity to hear stories about his dad that he had not heard before.

"It’s awesome. It’s fun, I say to people, my dad’s one of the most humble people. If I achieved half of what he did everyone would know about it, but I never hear any of the stories. "Like I never hear about when he used to play or all the good football stories and war stories. I’ve heard of him battling back from injuries or sacking John Elway or whatever it might be, I always hear it from other people," Troy said.

"It’s really fun for me because I learn, we have some awesome guests on that we get to hear their stories and learn a lot about, but I also get to hear a lot of stuff, people talking about my dad," Troy said.

Troy recalled one tale he found about his father that Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman told on the podcast.

"At the end of the episode, we thought we were wrapping up and Troy Aikman is like, ‘You know what, Tim, if it’s alright I have something I want to say’ we’re like, ‘Yeah, sure, what’s going on?’" Troy said.

"It was (Aikman’s) last home game, he was getting booed by the home crowd, and on the first play the receiver was supposed to run a slant and ran an out, so he threw the ball, and it looked like a terrible pass. But really it was a miscommunication on their side. The point of the story is, the crowd started booing him and my dad, who didn’t know Troy Aikman at that time, they played against each other but then after my dad retired and started announcing games, my dad stuck up for Troy Aikman. Basically, saying the fans should appreciate what they have, he’s an All-Pro and won the Super Bowls and shouldn’t be treating him this way."

"That’s something that I never knew and never heard of. My dad’s never talked about it. Frankly, I don’t know if my dad remembered it, but this many years later, however many years it’s been, 20–30 years later, and it still stuck with Troy Aikman enough for him to bring it up. It’s really cool to hear stories like that."

Tim said his approach to podcasting has been shaped by his experience as both a writer and broadcaster and those roles have been "incredibly valuable."

"As a writer I learned how to craft stories that connect with people. How to find the emotional core, the human truth that resonates, that skill helps me bring depth and intention to each episode. Making sure we aren’t just talking but really telling a story that matters. Broadcasting taught me how to communicate clearly, how to listen actively, and how to engage an audience in real time," Tim said.

"Those are essential in podcasting, especially when you are having honest unscripted conversations and creating space for meaningful dialogue. Ultimately, both writing and broadcasting gave me the tools to connect. Podcast allows me to use those tools in a deeply personal way, especially when I’m sharing with mic with my son or speaking about ALS and my faith. It’s storytelling with heart, and that’s where I feel most at home."

After Tim was diagnosed with ALS, he launched TackleALS, a campaign dedicated to raising funds for ALS research in Massachusetts. The campaign has raised over $10 million since its inception.

"Raising over 10 million dollars for ALS research at Mass General has been incredibly humbling. Every dollar represents a step closer to answers for treatments, and ultimately to a cure. It’s more than just a campaign; it’s a mission fueled by urgency, hope and the unwavering belief that together we can change the future for people living with ALS," Tim said.

"When I was diagnosed, I knew I wanted to turn that moment into action. TackleALS gave me a purpose beyond the diagnosis. It became a way to channel my energy into something meaningful, to fight not just for myself but everyone facing this disease.

"TackleALS has connected me to a community of people that includes researchers, supporters, families and patients who refuse to give up. It’s a reminder that we are not alone in this fight and that together we are making real progress."

Tim is not the only former NFL player who has been diagnosed with ALS. Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

Tim credits Gleason’s "warrior spirit" for inspiring him in his own battle with the disease.

"Steve and his team have been amazing, his warrior spirit lifts me up and inspires me. Like so many others living with ALS, I often think, ‘If Steve can do it, why can’t I?’ He’s become more than just an inspiration, he’s become a trusted friend," Tim said.

"The work being done by the Gleason foundation is truly remarkable, providing assistive technology, essential equipment, and support services that empower people living with ALS to live with greater independence and dignity."

For all the incredible accomplishments Tim has achieved in his life, the thing that he is most proud of is his family.

"I know it sounds like a cliché, but the thing that I am proudest of is my family. Anyone who knows me well will tell you this, my wife and I have been married for over 36 years. All our kids are special, I mean really special," Tim said.

"Our oldest son, Thane, has two Master’s degrees and is a psychologist for kids. He lives down the street and has a wife and three kids. Our oldest daughter is a doctor of veterinary medicine, and she lives across the country road on a farm with her husband and three kids. Troy is our middle child and lives right next door with his wife and four kids. Troy is a lawyer and entrepreneur."

"Our youngest daughter, Tate, graduated from Harvard, went to work for the NFL, got married and has a new baby. Our youngest son, Ty, is a senior in high school, and he is committed to play lacrosse at Hamilton College, about 75 minutes away. The rest (of my accomplishments), compared to my family, are just bawbles."

Tim can also add that he has been an outstanding role model to his kids.

"How lucky I am to be born into a situation where you have a role model like that?" Troy said.

"Obviously, my parents have (been) so much more than just a role model in terms of love and care and support. But, I mean how lucky am I to wake up in a house with your superhero."

