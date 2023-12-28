Florida State players say they should be national champions if they are only undefeated team after Playoff

The Florida State Seminoles are one of three undefeated Power 5 schools, yet are the only one not playing for a national championship.

FSU got the boot during the final College Football Playoff rankings of the year, despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC.

The committee decided to put in No. 4 Alabama after they upset then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, and No. 3 Texas after their dominant victory in the Big 12 championship. They also felt that with Jordan Travis' injury, they were not one of the best four teams.

While the Seminoles are gearing up for the Orange Bowl against Georgia (all while Kirby Smart felt his team should've been in), the snub is still on their minds.

According to ESPN, quarterback Brock Glenn says the Seminoles should "absolutely" be considered the national champions if they are the last undefeated team remaining - No. 1 Michigan takes on Bama, while No. 2 Washington will face Texas.

"It's only right," linebacker Kalen DeLoach added, echoing Glenn's sentiments. "Nothing else needs to be said if we're the only undefeated team."

Glenn even said that there has been talk among the program that they could raise a banner if they are the last undefeated team in the nation, showing shades of the 2017 UCF team that claimed to be champs after their undefeated season.

Defensive lineman Brandon Fiske is a bit mum on that, though.

"That's tough," he said. "I don't know. Would it be phony? That's weird. Would it be cool? Sure. But would it be a little bit cooler to actually be in [the playoff] and feel that confetti drop?"

While the Seminoles would much rather be in the College Football Playoff, they are still using the Orange Bowl as some sort of motivation to prove to the committed that they were wronged.

"I think about it every day," said DeLoach. "These guys put in so much work. I only want the best for us. To go out there for 13 games straight and do what we do -- there was nothing else we could've done. So we're definitely going to take advantage of this opportunity to make it one more."

The Orange Bowl kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Miami.

