Minnesota's PJ Fleck misses out on bowl-victory bonus for bizarre reason

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday night thanks to Darius Taylor rushing for 208 yards in his return from a leg injury.

The Gophers were not automatically bowl-eligible, as they only went 5-7 in the regular season. Teams must win six games.

However, they were selected for a bowl game, as they had the best Academic Progress Rate among five-win teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tuesday's victory was their seventh consecutive bowl victory since 2015 (they did not play in a bowl in 2017), and their fifth-straight with P.J. Fleck.

However, although the record is on Fleck's career record, it is not reflected in his net worth.

According to USA Today, Fleck will not receive an extra payday for the victory, because his team had not automatically qualified for the bowl.

There is apparently a contract in his clause that states he is not due a bowl-participation bonus because they were 5-7 in the regular season.

TEXAS LONGHORNS PLAYERS TO KNOW AHEAD OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Fleck joined the Gophers in 2017, when that team also went 5-7 but did not play in a bowl game. The Gophers have played in, and won, a bowl game in each season since.

It was somewhat of a full-circle moment, as Fleck's first bowl victory with the Golden Gophers was also in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech.

This seven-bowl game win streak also began at the Quick Lane Bowl back in 2015, as Minnesota beat Central Michigan, 21-14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their last loss in a bowl game came in the Citrus Bowl of the 2014 season, when they lost to Missouri, 33-17.

Minnesota lost their final four games of the regular season but ended 2023 on a high note.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.