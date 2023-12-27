Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota's PJ Fleck misses out on bowl-victory bonus for bizarre reason

The Gophers were not automatically bowl-eligible

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday night thanks to Darius Taylor rushing for 208 yards in his return from a leg injury.

The Gophers were not automatically bowl-eligible, as they only went 5-7 in the regular season. Teams must win six games.

However, they were selected for a bowl game, as they had the best Academic Progress Rate among five-win teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

PJ Fleck

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck holds up the trophy after the Golden Gophers defeated the Bowling Green Falcons, 30-24, in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Dec. 26, 2023 in Detroit. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tuesday's victory was their seventh consecutive bowl victory since 2015 (they did not play in a bowl in 2017), and their fifth-straight with P.J. Fleck.

However, although the record is on Fleck's career record, it is not reflected in his net worth.

According to USA Today, Fleck will not receive an extra payday for the victory, because his team had not automatically qualified for the bowl.

There is apparently a contract in his clause that states he is not due a bowl-participation bonus because they were 5-7 in the regular season.

PJ Fleck watches team warm up

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches the team warm up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

TEXAS LONGHORNS PLAYERS TO KNOW AHEAD OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Fleck joined the Gophers in 2017, when that team also went 5-7 but did not play in a bowl game. The Gophers have played in, and won, a bowl game in each season since.

It was somewhat of a full-circle moment, as Fleck's first bowl victory with the Golden Gophers was also in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech

This seven-bowl game win streak also began at the Quick Lane Bowl back in 2015, as Minnesota beat Central Michigan, 21-14.

PJ Fleck press conference

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck speaks to media during the post game press conference after winning the Quick Lane Bowl against the Bowling Green Falcons at Ford Field on Dec. 26, 2023 in Detroit. The Minnesota Golden Gophers won the game 30-24. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their last loss in a bowl game came in the Citrus Bowl of the 2014 season, when they lost to Missouri, 33-17.

Minnesota lost their final four games of the regular season but ended 2023 on a high note.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.