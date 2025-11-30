Auburn hires Alex Golesh as next head football coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Auburn Tigers hired Alex Golesh as their next head football coach, the school announced on Sunday.

Golesh will head to the SEC school after three seasons at the helm of the South Florida Bulls. The team finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and capped it off with a 52-3 win over the Rice Owls on Saturday.

He joined South Florida for the 2023 season, leading the school to seven wins, including a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. It was much of the same in 2024 – a 7-6 record and a win in the Hawaii Bowl.

The 2025 season was Golesh’s best. Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown had 3,158 passing yards and led the team with 1,008 rushing yards. The team started with wins over ranked opponents Boise State and Florida before suffering their first loss against Miami. The team also had losses against Memphis and Navy.

Auburn parted ways with Hugh Freeze after nine games. Freeze was hired over from the Liberty Flames after he was able to get them into three bowl games in four years.

However, Auburn never had more than six wins under Freeze. In 2023, the Tigers were 6-7 and lost in the Music City Bowl.

Golesh will be Auburn’s fourth head coach since winning a national championship in 2010.