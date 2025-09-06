Alabama woman says she'd use Powerball jackpot winnings to help remove Crimson Tide coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Powerball jackpot was raised to $1.8 billion after nobody in the United States matched all six numbers on Thursday night. It’s the second largest in lottery history.

One Alabama woman, named Susie Conerly, held out hope that she would be the lucky winner. Luxury cars, a new house, a day at the spa – those things were far from her mind if she were to win the drawing. No, instead, she said she would turn her attention to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

Florida State upset Alabama in the first game of the 2025 college football season last week. The loss increased the pressure on head coach Kalen DeBoer. But if the woman got her way, she would help pack DeBoer’s bags.

"I’ll tell ya exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million. I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama," Conerly told WHNT-TV in Huntsville, via Awful Announcing. "And then I’d take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD (Greg Byrne)."

She very well would be able to do just that. DeBoer’s buyout is about $63 million, according to CBS Sports.

He took over for Nick Saban last year. Saban retired following the 2023 season.

Should Conerly, or anyone else, match those six numbers, they could receive an estimated cash value of $826.4 million before taxes.

"Excitement is building as players look forward to tomorrow night’s drawing for this historic jackpot," Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a news release. "We encourage everyone to play responsibly and take pride in knowing that every $2 ticket also helps support good causes in their community."