Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama woman says she'd use Powerball jackpot winnings to help remove Crimson Tide coach

Alabama lost to Florida State in a big upset last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Belichick’s ‘shocking’ debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Belichick’s ‘shocking’ debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the panic over Arch Manning, Alabama’s opening day loss, and Bill Belichick and UNC’s "shocking" loss to TCU on opening night.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Powerball jackpot was raised to $1.8 billion after nobody in the United States matched all six numbers on Thursday night. It’s the second largest in lottery history.

One Alabama woman, named Susie Conerly, held out hope that she would be the lucky winner. Luxury cars, a new house, a day at the spa – those things were far from her mind if she were to win the drawing. No, instead, she said she would turn her attention to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kalen DeBoer looks on

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Florida State upset Alabama in the first game of the 2025 college football season last week. The loss increased the pressure on head coach Kalen DeBoer. But if the woman got her way, she would help pack DeBoer’s bags.

"I’ll tell ya exactly what I’d do with the first $70 million. I’d pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama," Conerly told WHNT-TV in Huntsville, via Awful Announcing. "And then I’d take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD (Greg Byrne)."

FLORIDA STATE HONORS ETHAN PRITCHARD, WHO WAS SHOT IN HEAD, DURING GAME VS EAST TEXAS A&M

Ty Simpson and Josh Cuevas

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas, left, celebrates with quarterback Ty Simpson after scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass play against Florida State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

She very well would be able to do just that. DeBoer’s buyout is about $63 million, according to CBS Sports

He took over for Nick Saban last year. Saban retired following the 2023 season.

Should Conerly, or anyone else, match those six numbers, they could receive an estimated cash value of $826.4 million before taxes.

Kalen DeBoer coaches a college football game

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Excitement is building as players look forward to tomorrow night’s drawing for this historic jackpot," Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a news release. "We encourage everyone to play responsibly and take pride in knowing that every $2 ticket also helps support good causes in their community."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue