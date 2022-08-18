Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Calgary Flames
Published

Flames sign Stanley Cup champ Nazem Kadri to 7-year deal

Nazem Kadri had his best season last year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL star Nazem Kadri has a new home.

The Stanley Cup champion signed a seven-year, $49 million contract Thursday with the Calgary Flames, the organization announced. 

The move came shortly after the Flames traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to free up salary cap space.

Fans react after a goal by the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri during the second period in Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. 

Fans react after a goal by the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri during the second period in Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our center ice position deep. He brings a high skill level and determination to our group, combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kadri helped the Colorado Avalanche win a title last season and waited a while to sign with a team.

The Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates after scoring during the third period of Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. 

The Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) celebrates after scoring during the third period of Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues May 23, 2022, in St. Louis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Calgary has been wheeling and dealing in the offseason. After losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a conditional first-round draft pick.

Kadri is an added bonus in a busy offseason.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS' ROBIN LEHNER NEEDS HIP SURGERY, WILL MISS UPCOMING SEASON

"This is an exciting day for my family. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization. I’ve always loved the city of Calgary, and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team," Kadri said.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kadri had 87 points — 28 goals and 59 assists — in 71 games for the Avalanche last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.