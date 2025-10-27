Fever's Lexie Hull says there's some 'level of jealousy' when it comes to her team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull was among those who were honored as part of Glamour’s 2025 Women of the Year.

Hull joined the Fever in 2022 after a standout collegiate career at Stanford. She was selected No. 6 overall in the 2022 draft. She didn’t receive starting minutes right away, only averaging about 12.8 per game in her rookie season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As she grew as a player, Hull’s minutes increased. Indiana selected Caitlin Clark with the top pick in 2024 and her role in the offense began to take off. She received Sixth Woman of the Year votes in 2024 and then averaged a career-high 7.2 points per game in 2025. She started 30 of the 44 games she appeared in under head coach Stephanie White.

Hull has been a part of the Clark experience and the increased support and spotlight the Fever have received since the WNBA star entered the league.

WNBA STAR ANGEL REESE SAYS SHE'D RATHER PAY A FINE THAN SPEAK TO REPORTERS SOMETIMES

Indiana has also been a part of some of the more intense matchups in the league since the 2024 season. Clark and Sophie Cunningham were a part of heated moments against the Connecticut Sun. Hull told Glamour she felt like the team members have a bit of a target on their backs.

"I think there is a level of jealousy when it comes to the Fever, just because of the media attention and the fans that have shown up for us ever since Caitlin got here," she said. "We’ve heard people and players and teams talking in their locker room about, ‘We can’t let the Fever win.’"

Hull suggested those assertions weren’t necessarily a bad thing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you have extra motivation to beat us because of something out of our control, that’s fine, if that’s what it takes for you guys to come and try extra hard," she added. "I think a little bit of that is needed across the league… Everyone should feel like they’re getting everyone else’s best, and I do feel like we get everyone else’s best."

Hull is set to enter her fourth season with the Fever. The WNBA and its players union are hoping to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. The current deal runs out later this week.