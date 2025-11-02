Fever star Sophie Cunningham makes spicy joke as she shares photo with Sydney Sweeney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham made an appearance at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and took a photo with actress Sydney Sweeney.

The two were seen at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday. Cunningham played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for several years before she joined the Fever. She was the honorary pace car driver. Sweeney was at the event to promote her upcoming film, "Christy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cunningham posted a photo of herself and Sweeney on social media and made an off-color joke.

"One of us forgot our t---s at home," she wrote, referencing the actress’ glamorous appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event in which she wore a sheer dress.

On Sunday, Sweeney was dressed for the races instead of a gala.

FEVER STAR SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2025 WNBA SEASON WITH RIGHT KNEE INJURY

She joined the Championship Four on stage before speaking to the packed crowd.

"Most days, this checkered flag means victory, but today, it means something more," she said. "A dream realized, a life changed, a name that will never be forgotten. In my new film ‘Christy,’ I play a warrior. A fighter who refused to quit. ‘Christy’ is about grit, about determination – the same spirit that it takes to make it to the Championship Four.

"So, to our future champion, remember what this flag stands for. You’re not just another driver, you’re a NASCAR champion."

Kyle Larson eventually outlasted Denny Hamlin to capture his second Cup Series championship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Cunningham, she’s rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury. She and the rest of the league await the results of the negotiations between the players’ union and the league over the new collective bargaining agreement.

Sweeney’s film will be released later this week.