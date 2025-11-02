Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever star Sophie Cunningham makes spicy joke as she shares photo with Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney delivered the checkered flag to the Championship Four

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film 'Americana' Video

Sydney Sweeney shares details on her new role in the film 'Americana'

The actress plays the role of Penny Jo, a young waitress in a small town with dreams of being a country singer (Courtesy Lionsgate).

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham made an appearance at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and took a photo with actress Sydney Sweeney.

The two were seen at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday. Cunningham played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for several years before she joined the Fever. She was the honorary pace car driver. Sweeney was at the event to promote her upcoming film, "Christy."

Sophie Cunningham at a NASCAR race

Honorary pace car driver Sophie Cunningham attends pre-race ceremony activities prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 02, 2025, in Avondale, Arizona. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Cunningham posted a photo of herself and Sweeney on social media and made an off-color joke.

"One of us forgot our t---s at home," she wrote, referencing the actress’ glamorous appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event in which she wore a sheer dress.

On Sunday, Sweeney was dressed for the races instead of a gala.

Sydney Sweeney holds the checkered flag

Actress Sydney Sweeney brings out the checkered flag prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

She joined the Championship Four on stage before speaking to the packed crowd.

"Most days, this checkered flag means victory, but today, it means something more," she said. "A dream realized, a life changed, a name that will never be forgotten. In my new film ‘Christy,’ I play a warrior. A fighter who refused to quit. ‘Christy’ is about grit, about determination – the same spirit that it takes to make it to the Championship Four.

"So, to our future champion, remember what this flag stands for. You’re not just another driver, you’re a NASCAR champion."

Kyle Larson eventually outlasted Denny Hamlin to capture his second Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR title

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after finish first of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

As for Cunningham, she’s rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury. She and the rest of the league await the results of the negotiations between the players’ union and the league over the new collective bargaining agreement.

Sweeney’s film will be released later this week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

