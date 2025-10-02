Fever star Kelsey Mitchell opens up about medical scare that caused her 'sense of numbness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever’s valiant effort to make the WNBA Finals came to an end on Tuesday night as they fell to A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5, 107-98.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been a bright spot for the team all season as the roster saw several star players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, go down for the season due to injury. But Mitchell had a scary moment herself during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mitchell was about to drive along the baseline in the fourth quarter when Aliyah Boston was called for her fifth foul. The veteran guard stood in the key for a moment and grabbed onto an official’s arm, appearing to signal that she needed some help. She gingerly went down to the floor as Fever players and staff came over to tend to her.

She was helped off the floor and into the locker room. The Fever said Mitchell was taken to the hospital for severe cramping.

On Wednesday, Mitchell revealed she suffered from a medical condition called rhabdomyolysis that could prevent her muscles from functioning properly.

A'JA WILSON 'DISGUSTED' BY WNBA COMMISSIONER'S ALLEGED COMMENTS, BACKS NAPHEESA COLLIER AMID LEAGUE CRITICISM

"I suffered from something called Rhabdomyolysis last night. my muscles stopped producing and reached its maximum capacity," she wrote. "I went into a sense of numbness/paralyzing feeling with no movement from my lower extremities for up to 5 to 7 seconds.

"I panicked because I began to think the worse when I felt I couldn't move my legs. It was an out of body experience and I thank God for covering me at a time like that."

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, was among the Fever players who stepped up tremendously in their other stars’ absences. She played 44 games this season, averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Las Vegas will play the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.