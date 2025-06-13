Fever star Caitlin Clark returns from quad injury ahead of Liberty matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is back in the lineup after the WNBA star was sidelined for five consecutive games with a quad injury, the team announced on social media Friday.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year strained a quadriceps during the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty May 24. She was initially projected to miss two weeks, but she will have missed three weeks by Saturday.

"She’s back," the Fever announced with a post on Instagram. "Caitlin Clark is ready to play tomorrow against New York."

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Monday the team was ready for Clark to start "ramping back up," but she did not say whether Clark had been cleared for basketball activities. White added Thursday that Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who’s been sidelined since May 30, had "limited" reps during practice.

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in four games this season.

Her return comes as the Liberty have remained hot with a 9-0 record. They remain undefeated against Eastern Conference opponents and head to Indiana fresh off a 85-66 win against the Chicago Sky, led by Sabrina Ionescu's 23 points.

White also said Friday she expects Cunningham to return to the lineup this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.