Indiana Fever

Fever star Caitlin Clark returns from quad injury ahead of Liberty matchup

Clark missed five straight games after being injured during the Fever's loss to the Liberty May 24

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is back in the lineup after the WNBA star was sidelined for five consecutive games with a quad injury, the team announced on social media Friday.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year strained a quadriceps during the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty May 24. She was initially projected to miss two weeks, but she will have missed three weeks by Saturday. 

Caitlin Clark on bench

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, center, cheers from the bench in the first quarter against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena.  (Emily Faith Morgan/Imagn Images)

"She’s back," the Fever announced with a post on Instagram. "Caitlin Clark is ready to play tomorrow against New York." 

Fever head coach Stephanie White said Monday the team was ready for Clark to start "ramping back up," but she did not say whether Clark had been cleared for basketball activities. White added Thursday that Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who’s been sidelined since May 30, had "limited" reps during practice. 

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dribbles during a game against the New York Liberty May 24, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

WNBA'S TV RATINGS DROP WITH FEVER’S CAITLIN CLARK SIDELINED DUE TO INJURY: REPORT

Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in four games this season. 

Her return comes as the Liberty have remained hot with a 9-0 record. They remain undefeated against Eastern Conference opponents and head to Indiana fresh off a 85-66 win against the Chicago Sky, led by Sabrina Ionescu's 23 points. 

Caitlin Clark reacts on court

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark questions an official May 4, 2025, during a preseason game against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Imagn)

White also said Friday she expects Cunningham to return to the lineup this weekend. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.