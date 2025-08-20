Sophie Cunningham tells mom to delete harsh social media post ripping Bria Hartley after season-ending injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham told her mom to delete a post on social media slamming Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley as a "disgruntled player" after Cunningham suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s game.

The Fever announced Tuesday that Cunningham would miss the remainder of the season after she suffered a right knee injury when Hartley fell into her leg in the second quarter of Indiana’s 99-93 overtime win over the Sun.

Cunningham’s mom, Paula, took to social media after the injury to call out Hartley in a since-deleted post on X.

"Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she’s plain mean and plays out of control."

But Cunningham revealed in her podcast, "Show Me Something," that she told her mom to delete the post, adding that she and Hartley are good friends.

"There was no ill intent. I think it was a basketball play. I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time; she fell," Cunningham said. "There’s no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me. I have nothing but love for Bria, and I even told my mom, because she tweeted something, I was like, ‘No, mom! I get it, but I promise you that Bria and I are super cool and she would never try to hurt me.’"

Cunningham continued, "There are some girls that I think might, but she wouldn’t do that. I have nothing but love, and I hope people stop giving Bria some heat because I don’t think she meant to do that at all."

Cunningham also confirmed in her podcast that she suffered an MCL tear and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

"I did tear my MCL, and if you're going to hurt your knee, that is the best possible case."

The Fever have been riddled with injuries this season, losing star guard Caitlin Clark for the majority of the regular season. Guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were also sidelined earlier this month with a torn ACL and a broken foot bone, respectively.

"This year, just as a whole – I think the league as a whole, but really us – we’ve just gone through so much adversity and injury-wise it's just been – like you can’t make this s--- up," Cunningham said.

