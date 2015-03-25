Ferrer outlasts Dolgopolov in 5-setter to reach 4th round at Wimbledon

Fourth-seeded David Ferrer came from a set down twice to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, wearing down Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday.

In a back-and-forth match on Court 1, Ferrer needed treatment for blisters on his foot but still managed to outlast the 26th-seeded Dolgopolov and reach the last 16 for the fourth year in a row.

He reached the quarterfinals last year and is coming off his first career Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Dolgopolov was trying to become the second Ukrainian man to reach the fourth round at the All England Club after Andrei Medvedev in 1994.