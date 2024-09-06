Fans blast NFL over field conditions in Brazil as Packers, Eagles slip all over turf

Several concerns had come up heading into the NFL’s first international game of the 2024 season, but slippery field conditions weren't at the top of the list.

The Philadelphia Eagles played host to the Green Bay Packers at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night. Several players voiced their concerns about safety in the lead up to the game, but by kickoff, the biggest threat appeared to be the field.

Players on both sides slipped on most of the early drives, and it continued through the first half.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, making his debut for the Eagles, suffered a major mishap on his first carry for Philadelphia and slipped for a five-yard loss. He eventually caught his footing and scored two touchdowns for Philly – hauling in an 18-yard pass from Jalen Hurts for his first score since parting ways with the New York Giants.

The Packers had their fair share of missed tackles thanks to the slippery conditions.

Quarterback Jordan Love narrowly avoided disaster with just over five minutes remaining in the first half when he slipped on 1st and 10 and was nearly picked off after throwing the ball to avoid a sack.

Fans at home appeared just as displeased with the conditions on the field.

"If you’re going to make players fly all the way to Brazil to play a football game, the field conditions have to be better than this. All it takes is one bad slip, it’s dangerous," one person posted on X.

"Rather tear my ACL at MetLife than try and play football on Brazil field," another wrote.

"Never have a game in Brazil again @NFL. They are not made for this. I’ve seen 8-10 players already eat s--- by just slipping on the field. What a disaster."

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt even joined in on the conversation to offer a player's perspective.

"Soccer fields are made for speed and agility. Smaller bodies gliding across the surface with minimal contact," he wrote in a post on X. "They are not properly conditioned to have the size & strength of NFL players cutting, pushing and driving all game on them. This is common at international games."

Friday’s game is the NFL’s first-ever in Brazil. Neo Quimica Arena is home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium has previously played host to the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Before kickoff, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he hopes to have as many as 16 international games a season.

"The ownership’s approved eight games already," he said. "I hope to get that to 16 at some point in the future. Let’s see how that goes."

