Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball offered $2 million

A Texas Rangers fan who caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball from the stands Tuesday night already has a $2 million offer for the collectible.

"I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it," JP Cohen, the owner of Memory Lane, a California-based auction house that deals in sports memorabilia told The Associated Press.

He said he has yet to hear back from Cory Youmans, the owner of the ball.

Youmans was walked out by security after the spectacular catch from the front row of section 31 in left field with a glove Tuesday for his safety. He told reporters at the time he hadn't "thought about it" yet when asked what he might do with the ball.

He reportedly works in the finance industry.

Judge’s homer Tuesday was an all-time record for the American League and the seventh-most in Major League history.

The Yankee beat Roger Maris’ 1961 American League record of 61 home runs in a season, prompting Maris’ son, Roger Maris Jr., to call him the "new CLEAN HOME RUN KING."

Three other players, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, have all hit at least 62 home runs in a season, but all of them were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.

McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998 auctioned for a record $3 million.

Cohen said his company has a relationship with the Yankees and would be willing to loan it to the team for an exhibition.

Judge also said it would be "great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it."

