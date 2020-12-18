Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020: Tulane vs Nevada preview, how to watch & more

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played between the Tulane Green Wave and Nevada Wolf Pack on Dec. 22, 2020. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl has been played each year since 2011. The game was formerly known as the Humanitarian Bowl and the MPC Computers Bowl. It’s the second time this year the bowl game will take place. Last season’s bowl game took place on Jan. 3.

Tulane is coming into the bowl game with a 6-5 record. Michael Pratt leads the team with 1,638 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes this season. Stephon Hunderson has 721 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Carroll leads the rushing attack with 11 touchdowns. Deuce Watts has 31 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Nevada finished the regular season 6-2. Carson Strong has 2,587 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes this season. He’s only thrown four interceptions. Toa Taua has 573 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Romeo Doubs leads Wolf Pack receivers with 53 catches for 960 yards and nine touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Tulane had won their last two bowl appearances. Nevada was in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl earlier year and lost to Ohio.

**

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL INFO

Date: Famous Idaho Potato

Time (ET): 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Location: Boise, Idaho

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2019: Ohio

2018: BYU

2017: Wyoming

2016: Idaho

2015: Akron