Falcons' Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield set aside rivalry to help those affected by Hurricane Helene

They may be division rivals who will battle on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5, but Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield have set aside their NFL differences to help a common cause.

Cousins and Mayfield announced they will each donate $50,000 to Team Rubicon to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, which impacted both of their respective fan bases in the Southeast United States.

"In the wake of Hurricane Helene, countless lives have been profoundly impacted across the Southeastern United States. The destruction was severe, leaving many families struggling to find shelter and basic necessities," Mayfield said in a video posted on X by Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps communities during disasters and crises.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s why Kirk and I are teaming up and each donating $50,000 to support Team Rubicon."

Cousins added, "[Team Rubicon has] volunteers who are on the front lines, getting their hands dirty and getting involved to do all the work it takes to clean up.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM STRANDED IN BUSES ON FLOODED INTERSTATE AMID HURRICANE HELENE DESTRUCTION

"We’re making donations, and we want to bring a call to action to encourage all of you to give what you can."

Mayfield and Cousins are among many who have provided funds for hurricane cleanup, including Mayfield's boss, Buccaneers owner Jay Glazer, who donated $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations in aiding those affected by the hurricane in the Tampa Bay area.

The Buccaneers played their scheduled game against the Philadelphia Eagles last week at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and Mayfield orchestrated a blowout 33-16 victory for the team.

The storm's death toll as of Thursday rose to 33 in Georgia with $417 million in damage.

Thursday night's game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where both fan bases can empathize with one another.

"We stand with those who have been affected, honoring the lives lost and the families that are still in distress. Together we make a difference," Mayfield said to end the video for Team Rubicon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Oct. 2, the death toll was 215 one week after Helene devastated Southeast communities.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.