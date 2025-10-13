Falcons stun Bills behind brilliant offensive performances from Bijan Robinson and Drake London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons used their bye week to find the right answers for the Buffalo Bills, who they beat 24-14 on "Monday Night Football."

The Falcons improved to 3-2 on the season, while the Bills have now lost two straight after starting the season 4-0.

While there were explosive offensive plays that contributed to this Falcons victory, their defense being able to handle Bills quarterback Josh Allen was just as important at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night. Allen was sacked four times, the most by any team this season, as the Falcons didn’t just get pressure in the backfield, but made sure he couldn’t escape for big rushing yards.

However, the highlight reel is surely going to have the Falcons’ offensive stars, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, leading the way after their generous contributions to that side of the ball.

Robinson rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries with an 81-yard touchdown that blew this game wide open in favor of the home team. The play came right after Allen was sacked for a 15-yard loss on third down, forcing a punt by the Bills. Robinson wasted no time, finding a hole at the line of scrimmage and bouncing out to the right where safety Cole Bishop couldn’t get him out of bounds, and it was off to the races.

But before Robinson’s magic, London showcased his strength when he caught a nine-yard pass from Penix near the goal line and reached his long arms across with the ball for six points, all while being tackled. That gave the Falcons the lead back, which they originally had thanks to Tyler Allgeier’s first carry of the game going for a 21-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

Allen was able to also find Dawson Knox for an opening-drive touchdown, but they had to punt four straight times before he threw an interception near the end of the first half. It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Bills’ offense, but their defense made adjustments in the second half to keep them in the game.

Allen and the Bills started the third quarter with the touchdown drive they needed, as Ray Davis caught a short pass from his quarterback and took it 16 yards for the score. But once again, the Bills’ offense stalled as the Falcons continued to come up with stops.

With a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, Michael Penix Jr. and his offense were looking to put a seal on their victory, and they did so with a drive that took up 5 minutes of clock and ended with a Parker Romo field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Allen tried for a miracle on the ensuing drive, but he was picked off after a deflected pass in the red zone as the Falcons celebrated their win.

In the box score, Penix was 20-of-32 for 250 yards with his touchdown pass to London, who led the game with 158 yards on 10 catches. Robinson also added 68 yards on six catches to total over 230 scrimmage yards in a brilliant game.

For the Bills, Allen was just 15-of-26 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. James Cook was kept relatively silent in this game with 87 yards on 17 carries.

