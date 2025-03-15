Falcons sticking with Kirk Cousins for now, plan to pay roster bonus: report

Kirk Cousins' time with the Atlanta Falcons has not expired yet.

The Falcons intend to honor the quarterback's $10 million roster bonus, according to ESPN. The payment triggers if Cousins is on Atlanta's roster after 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Cousins was benched ahead of Atlanta's Week 16 game against the New York Giants last season.

The move came after Cousins struggled, throwing nine interceptions over a five-game stretch. In December, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed the team's plans for Michael Penix to be the "starting quarterback moving forward."

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract in March 2024. The deal included $90 million in guarantees and the $10 million roster bonus, which would be paid March 17. The team made the shocking decision to use the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft on Michael Penix, just six weeks after committing to Cousins.

While the marriage between Cousins and the Falcons seemed destined for divorce, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said the organization was "comfortable" with the 36-year-old remaining with the team and backing up Penix.

"We are very comfortable moving forward with (Cousins) as backup," Fontenot said in January. "Kirk is a great man, and he's been great support for Mike. We are very comfortable moving forward with him as the backup."

While the sincerity of Fontenot's comments continues to be debated, the decision to keep the four-time Pro Bowler on the roster for the time being at least makes it possible the quarterback could be in a Falcons uniform in 2025.

Cousins met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank last week and asked to be traded to a team he had a chance to start for next season, Sports Illustrated reported.

However, Blank and the Falcons will likely do what is in the best interest of the franchise. There will be financial implications for whatever the organization decides.

Cousins is owed $27.5 million next season, regardless of whether he plays for the Falcons in 2025. The $10 million bonus applies to the 2026 season. Cutting ties with Cousins and designating the transaction as a post-June 1 release would allow Atlanta to spread out the salary cap hit over two years.

Since the Falcons are electing to stick with Cousins — at least for now — the front office will presumably use the extra time to work on finding a team willing to agree to a trade. If a trade does materialize, Cousins would get the final say on where he is sent because his contract includes a no-trade clause.

