Kirk Cousins admits to feeling 'misled' by Falcons in new docuseries: 'I had no reason to leave Minnesota'

Veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins says he felt "misled" by the Atlanta Falcons after the organization went on to draft Michael Penix Jr. with their first pick in the 2024 draft, a decision he claimed may have led him to stay in Minnesota if he was aware of it before signing.

During the latest season of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," Cousins spoke candidly about the situation in Atlanta, which eventually resulted in him being benched in favor of Penix.

"At the time, it felt like I had been a little bit misled," Cousins said in the first episode. "Or certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would’ve affected my decision."

Cousins explained that he would’ve likely remained with the Vikings with the understanding that both teams had plans to draft a rookie signal caller. Atlanta drafted Penix with the eighth overall pick, and the Vikings had selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick.

"I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there, if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I’ve also learned in 12 years in this league that you’re not entitled to anything. It’s all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."

Cousins signed a four-year contract with the Falcons, reportedly worth up to $180 million, but lost the starting job to Penix with just three weeks left in the season. He went 7-7 and threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Penix closed out the season going 1-2 as starting quarterback.

"It hurts to go into work, but you got to be an adult," Cousins said in the episode about being benched. "You've got to be a grown man and handle it with maturity. I feel sorry for myself and it's hard to do, but that's what you got to do. And so that's kind of where my focus went."

Cousins attended the Falcons' mandatory minicamp last month, despite his absence from OTAs and offseason request for a trade.