Falcons' Kyle Pitts looks to build upon Pro Bowl rookie year

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts had a better season than most from the 2021 draft class.

The tight end played all 17 games for the seven-win Falcons and while he only had one touchdown catch in that span, he managed to catch 68 passes for 1,026 yards on his way to his first Pro Bowl.

Pitts told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he was looking forward to doing "twice as better" when he takes the field for his second season.

"I would say my first year was a learning experience, and it was something that I always wanted," Pitts said.

"It’s something that I embraced, and the pressure coming in with it and putting it on myself to compete at a high level and go out and be the best player I can be. That’s something I kind of focused on. At the end of the day, it’s a game, and it’s something I love doing."

Pitts’ second season in the NFL will be a bit different.

The Falcons traded their longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta signed QB Marcus Mariota in the offseason and selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft.

Pitts, who is also entering another season as a brand ambassador with C4 Energy, told Fox News Digital what he does to handle some of the pressures he faces.

"Living and acting where your feet are. Just living day by day and living in the moment," he said. "Don’t live in the future or worry about the past. Try to stay level-headed every day. Find different ways to be the best player I can when I’m on the field and be the best teammate when I’m off the field."

Atlanta finished last in the division in 2021 but did manage to pick up two wins against divisional opponents on the road.

The Falcons’ season begins Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints.