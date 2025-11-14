Falcons coach Raheem Morris defends Michael Penix Jr after viral clip: 'Feel bad for the kid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris pushed back against the online reaction to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s remarks in a recent viral clip.

Morris suggested the second-year signal caller's words were misappropriated and labeled the entire situation a "joke." He added that the backlash "lets you down" about people's internet behavior.

"I just feel bad for the kid. I don't want the kid having to deal with stuff that doesn't matter or stuff that's not real," Morris said.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Penix was asked who he relies on to help him mentally and physically. Penix mentioned his fiancée and former coaches as the people he leans on for support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Mentally, my fiancée, she's always there for me. So I know whenever I get home, it doesn't matter how I played, she's always going to be there for me. She's going to have a smile on her face and give me a hug and make me feel good no matter what."

Penix added: "As far as physically, the on-the-field stuff, it's not nobody that I talk to as far as another quarterback or anything like that. I do have people reach out to me. I do have quarterback coaches, though, back at home that reach out to me as well."

2025 NFL POWER RANKINGS WEEK 11: THE NFC IS MUCH BETTER THAN THE AFC

Penix’s list noticeably excluded Morris, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and backup quarterback Kirk Cousins. Robinson, who got his first opportunity to call plays in the NFL after following Morris from the Los Angeles Rams, has come under fire this season amid Penix’s and the Falcons’ offensive ups and downs.

Robinson came down from the coaches' booth to the sideline after Atlanta suffered a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Morris suggested the decision was partly made to help resolve communication issues between the quarterback and play-caller.

Morris urged attention be shifted away from Penix’s comments and onto more pressing on-field issues, such as the Falcons’ issues converting on third downs this season.

"Let his problems be his problems, like third downs. Let's fix those. Don't make up [a thing] that doesn't exist."

On Friday, reporters asked Penix whether he wanted to set the record straight about Wednesday's news conference, but he declined.

Morris added that he and Penix took the situation in stride and even shared jokes about it during practice. He also mentioned the variety of assistant coaches and Cousins as people available to assist Penix.

D.J. Williams, the Falcons quarterbacks coach and son of NFL legend Doug Williams, said he ignored discussions surrounding the viral moment.

"I don't even pay attention to it, to be honest with you," Williams said. "As long as we know. I mean, everything else is just elevator music."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penix supplanted Cousins late last season, starting the final three games of his rookie season. His first season as a full-time starter has been a roller coaster. The 25-year-old has thrown for 1,807 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through eight games this season. He missed one game due to a lower-leg injury.

The Falcons have dropped their last four games. The Panthers visit Atlanta on Sunday for an NFC South showdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.