Ex-WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie talks about troubled past, addiction, maintaining her sobriety

Former WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, but poor decisions led her down a dark path of addiction and alcohol abuse.

In an interview on "OutKick The Morning" with host Charly Arnolt, Marie spoke about her past struggles and the pivotal moment that she believes changed the trajectory of her life.

"I feel like I was just born straight out of the womb an alcoholic and an addict, like, full-on," the former professional wrestler said Thursday.

Marie played soccer growing up in California, and she explained that in her senior year she had received scholarships from some small schools but ultimately decided to "hang up my cleats" after being injured.

She briefly picked up the sport again before stepping away. Eventually, she transferred to California State University, Fullerton, where she decided to try out as a walk-on. Marie made the team, but because of her NCAA eligibility, she missed her opportunity.

"It was a tough time in my life because sports was everything."

"That’s when things kind of got a little shaky for me in the sense of that’s when I started drinking for the first time and kind of going down that avenue."

Marie, 39, said she eventually found herself in trouble with the law and eventually had to serve time.

"I wound up in a lot of trouble really quick, and I didn’t want my parents to have to try to bail me out because they’ve already done so much for me. So, I ended up – because I could not pay the fines after getting multiple DUIs and things of that nature, because that’s where it leads me – I ended up doing three months in jail right after I graduated college."

Marie said she became sober at 23 with the help of her brother but relapsed three years later. Then, seemingly all at once, she was sober at 28, landed a job with the WWE and met her husband, Jonathan Coyle.

"When you stay the course and when you are willing to surrender and let God take over, take control – because it's hard. Anybody that’s suffering or has a loved one that is suffering, it's very difficult to watch that individual not get well and continue to destroy their life when you know they have so much potential."

Marie said she still practices the traditional 12-step program and sticks closely to her regular routine.

"I have a set of things that I do on a daily basis. I don’t practice them perfectly, but in the morning I have my prayers, my meditation, my time with God, and then I like to work out and do all of those things – journal, write and get on with my day."