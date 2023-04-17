Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Ex-UFC fighter Karl Roberson arrested in connection to $200K jewelry theft; hit with weapons, drug charges

Police say they found handgun, packages of suspected ‘crack cocaine' in Roberson's car

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former UFC fighter Karl Roberson was arrested in New Jersey last month in connection with a home burglary in which police say two suspects made off with more than $200,000 in "exotic jewelry and valuables."

Roberson, 32, was arrested on March 27 after police pulled him over in a vehicle that was connected to the burglary that took place in Howell Township the day after Christmas, authorities said in a news release published over the weekend.

Karl Roberson warms up prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Karl Roberson warms up prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

In addition to being charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Roberson is facing several other charges after police found several alarming things in his vehicle.

UFC CHAMP ISRAEL ADESANYA PRAISES ANDREW TATE, JORDAN PETERSON FOR 'PUSHING MEN TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'

"During the search officers found a defaced .9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected ‘crack cocaine,’ marijuana and items related to the burglary," the press release reads.

Roberson has also been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and "several weapons offenses."

(L-R) Karl Roberson punches Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(L-R) Karl Roberson punches Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary on West Farms Road on Dec. 26, 2022. The two suspects entered the home through a rear door and "stole over $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables," police said.

A second man, 32-year-old Dathan Thompson, was also arrested on March 27 after the police investigation. He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief and was arrested "without incident" at his home.

Karl Roberson prepares to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Karl Roberson prepares to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police confirmed Roberson’s identity to MMA Fighting and told the website that the former UFC fighter was held for approximately "two to three weeks" before eventually getting released.

Roberson last fought in July 2022. He finished his career with a 9-6 record.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.