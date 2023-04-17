UFC champ Israel Adesanya praises Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson for 'pushing men to be accountable'

UFC champion Israel Adesanya had praise for Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson and Dave Goggins in a podcast interview published on Sunday.

Adesanya appeared on Braso’s YouTube channel and talked about the positive effect each of the men have on other men.

Tate is a kickboxer-turned-social media influencer who was detained with his brother on suspicion of sex trafficking in Romania. Peterson is a Canadian psychologist and best-selling author. Goggins is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL whose motivational tactics helped men turn their lives around.

"Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins. Guys like that, they’re the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men," Adesanya said. "The world right now is trying to soften us. I mean, what did they say? Jordan actually said how you were back in the day, if someone like the kings and whatnot wanna stop an uproar or an uprising, would kill all the fighting-age males. Can’t kill them right now so what do you do? You p---ify them. Make them feel emasculated. Literally.

"You just have to take a stand. I know who I am. I know who you are, and I like the fact that we have a crew of people who actually stand. … And we’re all different people. Different walks of life I’m sure. I don’t want to get too much into it, but everyone in here has different beliefs, and different mentalities.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Even I hear politics and stuff and they rizz on each other for it. It’s funny, but at the end of the day, we’re all brothers. We’re still a community and fighting brings us together. I feel like that’s how the world should be. Brings the world together bro."

Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight Championship with a win over Alex Pereira.