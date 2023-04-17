Expand / Collapse search
UFC champ Israel Adesanya praises Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson for 'pushing men to be accountable'

Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira to reclaim the UFC Middleweight Championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
UFC champion Israel Adesanya had praise for Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson and Dave Goggins in a podcast interview published on Sunday.

Adesanya appeared on Braso’s YouTube channel and talked about the positive effect each of the men have on other men. 

Influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism to attend a hearing on April 10, 2023.

Influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism to attend a hearing on April 10, 2023. (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Tate is a kickboxer-turned-social media influencer who was detained with his brother on suspicion of sex trafficking in Romania. Peterson is a Canadian psychologist and best-selling author. Goggins is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL whose motivational tactics helped men turn their lives around.

"Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins. Guys like that, they’re the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men," Adesanya said. "The world right now is trying to soften us. I mean, what did they say? Jordan actually said how you were back in the day, if someone like the kings and whatnot wanna stop an uproar or an uprising, would kill all the fighting-age males. Can’t kill them right now so what do you do? You p---ify them. Make them feel emasculated. Literally.

Israel Adesanya, left, battles Alex Pereira battles in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Israel Adesanya, left, battles Alex Pereira battles in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"You just have to take a stand. I know who I am. I know who you are, and I like the fact that we have a crew of people who actually stand. … And we’re all different people. Different walks of life I’m sure. I don’t want to get too much into it, but everyone in here has different beliefs, and different mentalities.

"Even I hear politics and stuff and they rizz on each other for it. It’s funny, but at the end of the day, we’re all brothers. We’re still a community and fighting brings us together. I feel like that’s how the world should be. Brings the world together bro."

Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami.

Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Adesanya reclaimed the UFC Middleweight Championship with a win over Alex Pereira.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.