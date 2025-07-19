Ex-pro wrestling star Buff Bagwell gets right leg amputated: 'This is hard'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling great Buff Bagwell underwent surgery to have his right leg amputated above his right knee, his friend Steve Stasiak wrote on social media on Friday.

Bagwell, whose real name is Marcus Bagwell, due to complications from injuries he suffered in a car crash in 2020, Stasiak wrote on Facebook. Stasiak said the injuries never fully healed.

"I’ve known Buff a long time. I’ve seen him in the spotlight, I’ve seen him behind the scenes, and I’ve seen him fight through things most people never even hear about. This one… this is hard," Stasiak’s post read. "For him. For everyone who knows and loves him.

"The injuries from his 2020 accident never fully healed. He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome—but that fight led him here. And now begins a whole new kind of battle.

"Buff was one of the brightest stars of a wild era in wrestling. He made you look. He made you care. But it’s who he is as a person—past the lights, past the persona—that I hope people think about today."

The pro wrestling world offered their thoughts and prayers for Bagwell on social media as word reached X that he had had the surgery.

Bagwell, 55, competed in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1991 to 2001 and then briefly in WWE after WWE bought its rival North American promotion. He also competed for Total Nonstop Action wrestling and others.

He was a five-time WCW tag-team champion and was ranked No. 66 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 wrestlers of 1999.