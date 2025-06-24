Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ex-Ohio State football player Kirk Barton charged after fatal car wreck leaves 1 person dead

Ethan Wence Perry, 24, was pronounced dead at the crash site

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former Ohio State offensive lineman Kirk Barton has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide after police say he was driving intoxicated and on the wrong side of the road before getting into a car wreck that killed a 24-year-old man in Ohio over the weekend. 

Dublin Police said Barton, 40, is suspected of driving his pickup "at a high rate of speed" in Historic Dublin just before 3 a.m. Saturday when he struck a Lexus driven by Ethan Wence Perry. 

Perry died at the crash site, and Barton was transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries. 

Kirk Barton tackles

Ohio State right tackle Kirk Barton (74), during a Sept. 11, 2004, game against Marshall, played for the Buckeyes from 2003-2007.  (Columbus Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Barton was driving on the wrong side of the road before correcting himself before the crash. According to the report, the former Buckeyes player admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and had a "blank stare" and glassy eyes when police arrived. 

Dublin Police said Barton was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide. 

Kirk Barton walks on field

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle (74) Kirk Barton after a 48-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Oct. 13, 2007. (Tom Szczerbowski/USA Today Sports)

Barton appeared in court Monday and was released on a $500,000 cash surety bond, FOX 8 reported. He was ordered not to leave the area and not to drive. He is due back in court next month. 

Barton played right tackle for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007 and was an All-American in his final season. He was later drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Kirk Barton bears headshot

Kirk Barton of the Chicago Bears poses for his 2008 NFL headshot at photo day in Chicago.  (Getty Images)

Barton had brief stints with several other NFL teams

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.