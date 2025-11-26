Ex-NFL star praises Cowboys player's 'all-out effort' on key special teams turnover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys player Alijah Clark turned heads over the weekend when he showed off incredible hustle to force a key turnover during the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a Cowboys punt, Clark was pushed down multiple times but still got back up to cause Xavier Gipson to fumble. Many NFL fans and players applauded Clark, including former star pass rusher Shawne Merriman, who told Fox News Digital that type of effort is exactly what any coach would want to see out of a player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was clear coaching tape of what you want to show every high school kid in the country," Merriman said. "People come up to me all the time, they want to play in the NFL, that’s what I would show them. If you ever want to make a team, if you’re on the fence whether you can make a team or not, you do that, you put yourself in the best position to make that 53-man roster. That’s clear coaching tape of all-out effort of what these young players need to see."

Clark joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this year. Merriman said that it’s those types of plays that would keep him on a roster for a long time.

NFL TO HONOR AMERICA'S 250TH BIRTHDAY WITH SPECIAL TRIBUTES ONCE CALENDAR FLIPS TO 2026

"That is what determines if a guy is gonna make a team or not. I always tell guys, ‘The more you can do.’ If you can run down on special teams and make a play like that, I know guys who stayed around in the NFL for a very long time making plays like that and that’s what you need to do," Merriman added.

While the Cowboys failed to gain any points after the play, Dallas was able to win the game 24-21.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s appeared in six games for Dallas and has 15 tackles.