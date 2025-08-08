Dashcam video shows ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs brandishing gun in Starbucks drive-thru amid protection claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs was arrested after brandishing a gun at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale last year, and a dashcam caught it all.

The former NFL star was at the establishment on March 10, 2024, when the owner of the dashcam claimed that Suggs had backed his own vehicle into the victim's. There was no damage.

The footage from the dashcam, obtained by TMZ Sports, showed Suggs and the driver arguing outside their vehicles, inspecting any potential damage. Police said at the time that when Suggs left, he flipped off the driver and yelled obscenities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After more than a couple of minutes, Suggs was seen getting his order, and the driver pulled up closer. Suggs continued to speak to the driver from his own car before holding a gun outside the driver's side window. At that point, the driver called 911 as Suggs drove off.

Suggs' rep, Denise White, told TMZ that Suggs never hit the other car, and that Suggs had felt that the other driver would follow him, "causing Terrell to feel threatened." That led to Suggs showing his gun, making it "clear that he was prepared to protect himself if necessary."

"Arizona is an open-carry state, and Terrell is aware of the responsibilities that come with firearm ownership. He recognizes that he should not have displayed his weapon, but his actions were solely in response to feeling threatened and were not intended to escalate the situation further," White said, adding that Suggs had never pointed the gun at the driver.

TUA TAGOVAILOA SAYS IT'S AN 'HONOR' TO BE ON TRUMP'S COUNCIL ON SPORTS, FITNESS AND NUTRITION

"When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety, not knowing what his intentions were," Suggs said in a statement at the time of the incident. "Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."

Suggs, an Arizona State alum, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on two counts, including assault and offenses against public order. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection who was the defensive rookie of the year in 2003 and the defensive player of the year in 2011, Suggs played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2003 through 2018 after being selected 10th overall in the NFL draft out of Arizona State.

He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, winning his second Super Bowl in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.