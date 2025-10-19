Christian McCaffrey's offensive explosion, 49ers' defense help stymie Falcons in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers’ defense had a night.

The star running back had 201 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns as San Francisco topped the Atlanta Falcons, 20-10, on Sunday night.

McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also had seven catches for 72 yards. He got the scoring started in the second quarter when he helped put San Francisco on top 7-3. He then put the dagger into the hearts of Falcons fans when he was pulled and pushed into the end zone with 2:26 left in the game.

It was that kind of frustrating night for the Falcons.

Michael Penix Jr. was 21-of-38 for 241 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice and lost a fumble. But after two big wins against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills, the Falcons’ offense was expected to have a little more firepower than what they showed against a depleted 49ers defense.

Atlanta went on nine drives during the night and were only able to attain 19 first downs. The team was 5-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth down conversion attempts.

San Francisco had 324 yards of total offense against Atlanta’s 292.

The 49ers were able to hold running back Bijan Robinson to 40 rushing yards on 14 carries. He had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones was in for Brock Purdy. He had 152 passing yards and an interception.

Despite the injuries that have affected San Francisco since Week 1, the 49ers moved to 5-2 with the win. Atlanta fell to 3-3.