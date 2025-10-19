Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey's offensive explosion, 49ers' defense help stymie Falcons in win

McCaffrey had an offensive explosion while the Falcons failed to be consistent

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Are the 49ers in trouble after key injuries to Brock Purdy & George Kittle? | First Things First

Are the 49ers in trouble after key injuries to Brock Purdy & George Kittle? | First Things First

Nick Wright breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' injury concerns following Week 1. With Brock Purdy uncertain for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and George Kittle expected to miss a few weeks, Nick explains why these injuries could put San Francisco in trouble.

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers’ defense had a night.

The star running back had 201 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns as San Francisco topped the Atlanta Falcons, 20-10, on Sunday night.

Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also had seven catches for 72 yards. He got the scoring started in the second quarter when he helped put San Francisco on top 7-3. He then put the dagger into the hearts of Falcons fans when he was pulled and pushed into the end zone with 2:26 left in the game.

It was that kind of frustrating night for the Falcons.

Michael Penix Jr. was 21-of-38 for 241 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice and lost a fumble. But after two big wins against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills, the Falcons’ offense was expected to have a little more firepower than what they showed against a depleted 49ers defense.

Mykel Williams celebrates

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) celebrates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Kelley L Cox)

Atlanta went on nine drives during the night and were only able to attain 19 first downs. The team was 5-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth down conversion attempts.

San Francisco had 324 yards of total offense against Atlanta’s 292.

The 49ers were able to hold running back Bijan Robinson to 40 rushing yards on 14 carries. He had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones was in for Brock Purdy. He had 152 passing yards and an interception.

Bijan Robinson tries to avoid the defense

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs near San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Kelley L Cox)

Despite the injuries that have affected San Francisco since Week 1, the 49ers moved to 5-2 with the win. Atlanta fell to 3-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

