Ex-NFL fullback earns UFC contract, rips 'liberal, snowflake' league

Josh Hokit, a former NFL fullback, took a swipe at the league on Tuesday night as he earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Hokit knocked out Guilherme Uriel in the second round of their bout to earn a UFC contract on the show. He nailed Uriel with a few elbows while the Brazilian fighter’s back was on the mat. The referee had to stop the fight.

After the fight, Hokit cut a pro wrestling-style promo on the NFL.

"I left the liberal, snowflake NFL to do a real man’s sport in a real man’s promotion and here I am doing just that by earning this UFC contract," he said. "I’ve been chewed up and spit out and I continue to find a way and I will find a way to that UFC gold. Mark my words."

Hokit, in an American flag bandanna, also said he wants the UFC to line up pedophiles, sex traffickers, rapists and transgender fighters as his next opponents.

"Me and my new business partner, Dana White, have decided to get rid of this unentertaining heavyweight division, and instead, we’re going to create ‘The Incredible Hok’ division but my opponents won’t be these lazy, boring, heavyweights," he said.

"My opponents will be sex traffickers, pedophiles, rapists, hell you can even throw the transgenders in there. Line them all up, and one by one, I give them a good ol’ American beatdown inside the octagon to show the world that there’s consequences for these types of behaviors in America."

Hokit never played a down in the NFL regular season. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and was on the team’s practice squad. He also competed for a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ roster in 2022.

He’s undefeated in his MMA career. He had two wins in Bellator before he moved to the Legacy Fighting Alliance. The fight against Uriel was the first tied to the UFC.