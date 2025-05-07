Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas shares health update on son after terrifying crash: 'He had some angels with him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas opened up about the horrifying crash his son Alijah was involved in last month that left him briefly in a coma.

Alijah Arenas, a USC recruit, was released from the hospital six days after he was involved in a fiery crash in Los Angeles. He lost control of his Cybertruck as he returned from the gym.

The former Washington Wizards guard talked about his son’s progress on Tuesday.

"He’s doing very well," Gilbert Arenas told "The Dan Patrick Show."

"He had some angels with him that morning, so glad he’s fully recovering. Didn’t have any major injuries, that’s all you can pray for."

The former NBA player explained he usually checks the Tesla app to see where his son is early in the morning. Usually, he is either at the gym or on his way home early in the morning. He said he checked the morning his son crashed, and he thought he was at the gym until his daughter told him otherwise.

He said his son was trapped in the car for 12 minutes.

"My thing was making sure there were no broken limbs, there were no burns," he told Patrick. "Lucky for him, trapped inside of a car for so long, it’s lucky there were bystanders that heard the crash that early in the morning that got him out.

"He was a little stronger than they thought. He was waking up going crazy, so they put him in an induced coma just to get the air. … They were getting the smoke and all of that out of his [lungs]. I guess he was in the car, it looked like about 10, 12 minutes. … Just inhaling that."

Alijah Arenas committed to USC in January. He attended Chatsworth High School. He was considered to be a five-star recruit and became the first boys' player in the area to score 3,000 career points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.