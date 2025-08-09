Deion Sanders erupts with pride after Shedeur's dominant NFL preseason debut: 'God is so Good!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns was a true success, and he couldn’t have made his father prouder.

Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, shouted out his son on social media as the rookie quarterback went 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL snaps.

"Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders," Coach Prime wrote on X Friday night as he watched his son carve up the Carolina Panthers’ defense in the 30-10 win for Cleveland.

"Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime," Deion added in another post.

The national spotlight was shining brightly in Charlotte on Friday night due to Sanders getting the start from head coach Kevin Stefanski. With quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both dealing with hamstring injuries, and presumptive starter Joe Flacco not suiting up, Sanders got the lion’s share of work, and he made the best of it.

Sanders was smart with the football as he dissected the defense and made the right plays with both his arm and his legs. He finished with 19 rushing yards on top of his air yards, and though there are things to clean up, it was the right step for the start of his NFL career.

"God is so Good!" the elder Sanders posted on X following his son’s performance.

After the game, Stefanski told the media that he will be feeding Sanders "a ton of reps again next week" when the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their second preseason contest.

"The situations were invaluable for Shedeur and all of our offense," Stefanski said, via Sports Illustrated. "We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak. I mean, there's just a lot of football, and that's by design with him getting a ton of reps in this game, and he'll get a ton of reps next week as well. That's all part of our development of our young players."

It will be interesting to see how Stefanski deploys the other quarterbacks on the depth chart if they’re healthy. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley was brought in just days before Friday night’s game due to injuries, which ultimately led to Sanders getting in work as late as the third quarter.

Gabriel, the Oregon product and fellow Heisman Trophy finalist with Sanders this past college season, was drafted in the third round back in April. The Browns are certainly going to evaluate his development and see what he has to offer amid this highly publicized quarterback battle.

But Sanders’ first crack at going against an NFL defense is the talk of the league. And though he wasn’t there to watch – Shedeur mentioned telling his father to stay away from camp because of the lack of reps he’d be getting – Deion is adding to that conversation with praise for his son this weekend.

