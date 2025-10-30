Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Ex-NBA player and former Duke standout Kyle Singler arrested for alleged assault in Oklahoma, officials say

Duke national champion allegedly grabbed girlfriend by head, shoved her to ground in front of child

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former NBA player and Duke basketball star Kyle Singler was arrested on charges of assault in Oklahoma Tuesday after his girlfriend accused him of becoming physical with her in front of their young child.

Singler, 37, was booked into the Haskell County Jail on one misdemeanor count of assault and battery in the presence of a child.

Kyle Singler plays defense

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler (15) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland Jan. 29, 2017. (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

According to reports, someone called 911 after seeing Singler chasing a woman outside a home in Whitefield. The former Oklahoma City Thunder player was accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the head and shoving her to the ground.

Deputy Mitch Dobbs said in an arrest affidavit that he observed finger outlines on the woman’s face and marks on her arms. The woman told Dobbs that Singler is the father of her young child and that the child was present during the incident.

Authorities said the former Duke standout, who won a national championship with the Blue Devils in 2010 and was named MVP of the tournament, was not cooperative and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Kyle Singler celebrates

Duke Blue Devils forward Kyle Singler reacts with his teammates after the Blue Devils defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the 2011 ACC Tournament championship at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., March 13, 2011. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports)

He was released on $6,000 bond, and his former agent told The Associated Press he no longer represents Singler.

NBA WORLD SHOWING CONCERN FOR EX-THUNDER, PISTONS FORWARD KYLE SINGLER AFTER CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST

Singler’s legal troubles come nearly a year after he posted concerning messages on social media in which he stated that he feared for his life.

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example," Singler, who was shirtless, said in an Instagram video at the time. "And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful."

Several NBA players responded to the video with concern.

Kyle Singler goes up for a shot

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kyle Singler against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Ariz., March 29, 2015.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Singler was a second-round pick out of Duke in 2011 by the Detroit Pistons, with which he spent his first couple of seasons before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2014-15 campaign.

Singler spent the next three full seasons there and hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

